Swim and dive: West's Cummo wins diving state championship

The swimming portion of the Class 7A state championship meet won't begin until Saturday, but West Forsyth already has a state champion.
Sophomore Michelle Cummo captured an individual state title Tuesday in the Class 6A-7A 1-meter diving event, posting a score of 549.65.
Cummo finished fifth last year as a freshman and managed to improve her score by 73 points this season.
Lambert junior Kyleigh Hutson (440.55) finished seventh, while South Forsyth sophomore McKinley Taulbee (202.50) finished 11th. Forsyth Central junior Gabi Somoza also competed and posted a 188.70.
The Class 7A portion of the meet will resume at 11:10 a.m. Saturday with girls swimming events, with boys swimming events set to follow at 6:10 p.m.
The meet is hosted by Georgia Tech and closed to spectators and media.
