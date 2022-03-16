Tennis: West Forsyth girls beat Lambert to win 13th straight

Steve Kolkka knew his team was returning plenty of talent this year.

West Forsyth's girls tennis team reached the Class 7A Final Four last season, sweeping its way to the semifinals with three straight 3-0 decisions.

And after West's 5-0 win against Lambert on Tuesday, the Wolverines are now 13-0 overall and 6-0 in Region 6-7A play.

"We went to the Final Four of the state tournament with mostly freshmen and sophomores, so I expected everyone to do well, but I didn't envision us doing this well," Kolkka said. "This is a really, really talented team and they go really deep. We have people who are sitting in matches that could be starters on a lot of other teams. That depth really helps, because I can mix some people in and it really doesn't take out lineup down at all. It's been very fun. Not only are they a really talented group, but they're a really good group of girls."

The win locks up the No. 1 seed ahead of this month's region tournament March 29-31 at Fowler Park.

Lilly Lancaster, Elle Sceney and Brooklyn Hoffman each earned a win in singles play. Lancaster won 6-1, 6-1; Sceney won 6-3, 6-3; and Hoffman won 6-2, 6-2.

The Wolverines also earned a pair of wins from their No. 1 doubles Mabry Bowron/Lily Connelly and No. 2 doubles Caroline Cunningham/Abbylin Laprise.

West's roster has been bolstered this season by three talented freshmen, including Hoffman, Cunningham and Kerrigan Finn.

"[Hoffman] plays mostly three singles and she's undefeated so far," Kolkka said. "She really hasn't had very tough matches because she's very talented and she's playing three singles. A lot of teams don't go that deep. I would say she, Kerrigan Finn and Caroline Cunningham — the other two freshmen — have been playing some solid doubles, because when I put them in, it really doesn't make our lineup any less. I'd say the three freshmen that came in have really helped increase our depth this year."



Earlier this month, West captured the South Forsyth tournament with a 3-0 win against the War Eagles in the finals.

West is now 57-5 in individual matches this season and will compete in a mixed doubles tournament this weekend before opening the Region 6-7A tournament March 29.

