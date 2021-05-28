Forsyth County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for summer

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter will be waiving their standard $85 pet adoption fee for all animals through Sept. 7, during the Summer of Love adoption promotion.

“We are very excited to give residents a chance to bring home a pet at no cost,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “All of the pets in the shelter deserve a good home and we are hopeful that this promotion will help families bring a new companion home this summer.”

All shelter pet adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter provides animal adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (678) 965-7185 or visit the Forsyth County Animal Shelter’s webpage. Residents may also connect with the shelter on their Facebookpage. The Forsyth County Animal Shelter (4065 County Way) is located just off GA 400 in northern Forsyth County.