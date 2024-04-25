By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘We do not want to lose valuable lives on the account of this game,’ Local law enforcement warns of dangers in students playing ‘assassin’
04252024ASSASSIN GAME
High school students have been seen across the county firing water guns at other teens while playing a game called 'senior assassin.' - photo by For the FCN
Local law enforcement officials say an ongoing “assassination game” being played by Forsyth County students could lead to dangerous results.