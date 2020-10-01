Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters fall events aim to help keep pets healthy

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters is offering fall events to help keep pets healthy, and to find homes for homeless animals in Georgia:

Reduced-Fee Vaccination and Microchip Clinic

-10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10,

-Troncalli Subaru, 820 Atlanta Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Furkids is once again partnering with our Subaru Loves Pets partner Troncalli to bring affordable pet vaccinations and microchipping to Atlanta. Adoptable dogs and cats will be available for adoption at the event. This event is made possible with the support of the ASPCA and Subaru of America, Inc. Grant Program. More information, including services and fees

Furkids and Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters

-Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 1-4. All Furkids cat adoption locations.

Furkids is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s largest Empty the Shelters event to date. From Oct. 1-4, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees for adoptable cats at Furkids. All cats and kittens available for this promotion can be adopted for $25. Seniors (10+ years) and FIV/FeLV+ adoptions are free.

Visit Furkids at 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040.

PAWS for Cocktails

-6-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

-Furkids Headquarters, 5235 Union Hill Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

Furkids’ annual PAWS for Cocktails event will be held for the first time at their beautiful new headquarters in Cumming, where attendees will enjoy the un-crowded outdoors, surrounded by beautiful gardens and lily pad koi ponds, where they can wander the grounds on stone paths and enjoy waterside dining to live music, catered pre-packed dinner, open bar and more. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships are available and silent auction donations are welcomed. Find more information at www.furkids.org.

Yappy Hour at Halcyon

-4-6 p.m., Tuesdays through Oct. 27.

-Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA, 30005

Adoptable Furkids pooches are available every Tuesday on the Halcyon Village Green for Yappy Hour. Attendees are invited to bring their own pups as well, and can pick up free doggy swag; then head over to Unexpected Pooch where pups get a free frozen treat while supplies last.

More events for the remainder of 2020 are coming, and will be announced soon. Furkids will continue to update events on their website at www.furkids.org as well as on social media.



