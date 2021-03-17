Get lots of birds at your home? Here are some tips to keep them healthy and reduce spread of disease at feeders

Georgia bird watchers may want to take extra care of their neighborhood’s feathered friends during the colder months.

With larger numbers of birds flocking to feeders when resources are scarce, the chances of illness spreading among avians increases, according to wildlife experts.

Bob Sargent, ornithologist and program manager of Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, said bird sickness has seemed more noticeable this winter in Georgia because of the number of pine siskins reported dead or ill from salmonellosis, which is caused by the salmonella bacteria. He said these birds have gathered at feeders farther south than usual because their typical food source has been in short supply.

“They are already physiologically challenged, and their immune systems might be taxed,” Sargent said. “Some may as a result come down with salmonellosis.”

He said these infected birds excrete the bacteria in their waste, which can end up in feeders and on seeds collected on the ground.

Sargent said another common sickness he’s seen among feeder-friendly birds includes aspergillosis, an infection caused by a fungus that can grow on seeds once they’ve gotten wet. He explained that the spores from the fungus can be picked up in a bird’s respiratory system, resulting in illness.

Story continues below