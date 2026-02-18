By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local animal groups just gave away 1,816 pounds of free pet food to Forsyth County residents
The Humane Society of Forsyth County holds a drive through station for residents to pick up free pet food at the Forsyth County Senior Recreation & Services building on Keith Bridge Road on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.The Humane Society partnered with Forsyth County Pet Adoption & Resource Center and Animal Control and The Place for the event. - photo by Sophie Ralph
Food and supplies were given to pet parents who might not be able to financially afford to take care of their fur babies.