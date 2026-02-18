Local animal groups just gave away 1,816 pounds of free pet food to Forsyth County residents The Humane Society of Forsyth County holds a drive through station for residents to pick up free pet food at the Forsyth County Senior Recreation & Services building on Keith Bridge Road on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.The Humane Society partnered with Forsyth County Pet Adoption & Resource Center and Animal Control and The Place for the event. - photo by Sophie Ralph Food and supplies were given to pet parents who might not be able to financially afford to take care of their fur babies.