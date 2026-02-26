Parks & Recreation
Newsletters
Download app
ePaper
Send news tip
Bill Pay
Best of Forsyth 2026
Connect
Careers
Manage subscription
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Parks & Recreation
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Journalism Fund
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Classifieds
Puzzles
Calendar
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Newsletters
Download app
ePaper
Send news tip
Bill Pay
Best of Forsyth 2026
Connect
Careers
Manage subscription
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Journalism Fund
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Classifieds
Puzzles
Calendar
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Woman arrested on felony child molestation charges in Forsyth County
Forsyth County resident Rick Jackson launches Georgia governor campaign
State Rep. Todd Jones announces he’s running for a sixth term
Forsyth County Fire Department debuts new fire rescue boat
March 4 Democracy rally to be held at busy Forsyth County intersection
Arts & Entertainment
Food & Drink
Events
People
Why part of the Big Creek Greenway is closed
When you can celebrate at the colorful Holi Festival in Forsyth County this year
Where HBO’s new show ‘DTF St. Louis’ filmed in Forsyth County
Fun around Forsyth: 5 ways to have fun this weekend including super slides, country line dancing and a charity concert
The Place seeks prom donations for Forsyth County students in need. Here's how you can help
Baseball
Lacrosse
Basketball
Football
Golf
Running
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
Other sports news
Forsyth Showdown
Basketball: Longhorns battle past Tigers to earn playoff win
Basketball: South Forsyth captures opening-round win at East Coweta
Basketball: Broncos return to Sweet 16 for 2nd straight season
Baseball: East Forsyth no-hits Forsyth Central
Basketball: West Forsyth girls drop state playoff opener
Editorials
OPINION: Purple Heart for a Howitzer
OPINION: Forsyth County’s housing market is attractive on paper but unaffordable in reality
OPINION: We the people will not be ruled by a king
OPINION: After the death of Charlie Kirk, a high school senior explains why we can’t cheer political killings
Editorial: After Charlie Kirk's death, how do we move toward peace?
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why part of the Big Creek Greenway is closed
The closure is expected to last two weeks.