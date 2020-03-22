Now is the perfect time to meet this internet-famous cat from Forsyth County

Abbe Nelson sat in her family room working and chatting with her husband only three short months after she brought home her new little tabby kitten, Swayze, when they noticed her doing something kind of strange: the kitten put her two front paws together out in front of her and started to wave for attention.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw her doing something and I’m like, ‘What? Did I see what I just saw?’” Nelson said. “I’ve never seen a cat do like the begging thing.”

Nelson immediately started recording Swayze on her phone and then posted the video on Facebook to show off the kitten’s adorable gesture, thinking she would never see it again.

After that, Nelson said that Facebook notifications started pouring in with likes and comments from complete strangers that just loved Swayze. Eventually, Nelson started to see Swayze wave at her more and more. She started to notice her doing it a few times a week, and now she waves at least a few times a day, always begging for attention, toys or food.



Nelson started to upload more videos and pictures of Swayze before creating a whole new Instagram account, swayzebegs, where she started to draw attention from users around the world. Once TikTok started to become a more popular online platform, Nelson also created an account there, where Swayze’s videos eventually started getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Now after almost four years, the little Forsyth County cat is known in different parts of the nation with nearly 127,000 followers on TikTok and nearly two million views and with 20,000 followers on Instagram.