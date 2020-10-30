Otwell Middle School hosts very first show hog, agriculture program continues to grow

Otwell Middle School welcomed its very first pigs this year in September. The school currently holds three market hogs, Barbie Q, Pluto and Tyrone, using them as contributing factors to the students’ learning.

The livestock that is kept at the school helps students in projects for the Future Farmers of America club on campus.

Alyssa Nistal, reporter for FFA and seventh-grade student at Otwell Middle School owns Barbie Q, the first pig brought to the school grounds. She and Barbie have been working hard this year, placing 10th in their first show together.

With the support of her teacher, Sierra Andrews, Nistal was able to work on her Supervised Agricultural Experience project with Barbie after school. The SAE is designed to help students explore all aspects of a career in agriculture, allowing them to consider multiple different careers, learn expected agriculture workplace behavior, and develop specific skills within an industry that they enjoy.

“Anything that the kids are really interested in, they can focus on that and dive into it and really study it,” Andrews said. “My kids choose what they want to compete in, and then they have to study for it and prepare themselves.”

Barbie and Nistal did just that this year, focusing on creating a bond that would help them compete well together.

“We have to handle the pig every day,” Nistal said, “by walking with her and getting comfortable handling her in large and small areas.”

Nistal also detailed that they must practice keeping the pig’s head up while walking, preventing the animal from running away, and maintaining a slow and steady pace, saying this is crucial to performing well during a pig show.



