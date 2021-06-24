Want to take your pup on an adventure? Check out these dog-friendly activities.

Strap your pup in the car and take them to one of Forsyth County’s four dog parks where they can meet new friends, play to their heart’s content or just chill in the shade. Each dog park offers areas for small dogs and big dogs.

There are 4 to choose from:

-Caney Creek Preserve: 2755 Caney Road in Cumming

-Coal Mountain: 4060 County Way in Cumming

-Fowler Park: 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming

-Windermere Park: 3355 Windermere Parkway in Cumming

Hours:

-6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., March through October

-6 a.m. to 7 p.m., November through February



To check out Forsyth County’s dog park rules, click here.