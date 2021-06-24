Want to take your pup on an adventure? Check out these dog-friendly activities.

If you’ve got a four-legged friend at home, check out these four dog-friendly activities. From dog parks to social events, Forsyth County’s got it all, and we know that you and your special pooch will make grrreat memories together!
Local Dog Parks
Strap your pup in the car and take them to one of Forsyth County’s four dog parks where they can meet new friends, play to their heart’s content or just chill in the shade. Each dog park offers areas for small dogs and big dogs.
There are 4 to choose from:
-Caney Creek Preserve: 2755 Caney Road in Cumming
-Coal Mountain: 4060 County Way in Cumming
-Fowler Park: 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming
-Windermere Park: 3355 Windermere Parkway in Cumming
Hours:
-6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., March through October
-6 a.m. to 7 p.m., November through February
To check out Forsyth County’s dog park rules, click here.
Take your pup to Lake Lanier
As summer wears on, people are wondering, “Where on Lake Lanier can I take my dog?”
Lake Lanier has many parks where your four-legged friends are allowed on a six-foot leash.
To check out which park is closest to you, click here.
Yappy Hour
Bring Fido, Max or Luna to the Village Green at Halcyon every Tuesday for a doggy meet-up. Furkids will be on site every week with adoptable dogs that you can take home. Unexpected Pooch will also have refreshing treats along with free Halcyon dog swag.
When: 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 26.
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta.
For more information, visit them on Facebook.