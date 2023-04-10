This crew gives locals aged 50 and up the chance to dance

Before Susan Coatsworth officially retired from her career in 2021, she spent months trying out new hobbies and working to find her next step in life outside of time at home and with her family.

She hadn’t yet found that spark of passion she was looking for when an old friend from high school told her about the Stayin’ Alive Crew, a nonprofit dance team made up of performers between the ages of 50 and 72 from Forsyth County and across metro Atlanta.

“At first I thought, ‘Sounds like fun, but I’m not sure,’” Coatsworth said. “But I’m always trying new things, so I tried out [for the team].”

Coatsworth earned her spot as one of about 50 members on the team, and as she learned new choreography, made friends at practice and performed for the first time, she fell in love with it.

“It’s just so much fun,” Coatsworth said.

