This crew gives locals aged 50 and up the chance to dance

Before Susan Coatsworth officially retired from her career in 2021, she spent months trying out new hobbies and working to find her next step in life outside of time at home and with her family.
She hadn’t yet found that spark of passion she was looking for when an old friend from high school told her about the Stayin’ Alive Crew, a nonprofit dance team made up of performers between the ages of 50 and 72 from Forsyth County and across metro Atlanta.
“At first I thought, ‘Sounds like fun, but I’m not sure,’” Coatsworth said. “But I’m always trying new things, so I tried out [for the team].”
Coatsworth earned her spot as one of about 50 members on the team, and as she learned new choreography, made friends at practice and performed for the first time, she fell in love with it.
“It’s just so much fun,” Coatsworth said.
Story continues below.
Stayin' Alive CrewThe Stayin' Alive Crew performs at an Atlanta Hawks game.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
The Stayin’ Alive Crew was first established in 2019 and has since gained popularity in metro Atlanta, with members performing at Atlanta Hawks games, local fundraisers and community festivals like this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Atlanta.
Last year, Coatsworth said the group performed at about 45 different events in the area, learning new choreography and trying out new types of dances at each venue.
And while they each have a blast practicing new moves and getting in front of a crowd, these performances are also a way for them to break stereotypes surrounding age and dance.
“We just want to show the world and youth of today that age is just a number, and it is never too late to start pursuing your dreams,” said Janette Hinton, the group’s co-leader.
For them, performing in front of others gives them a chance to show to the world that, no matter their age, they can still get up and challenge their bodies and minds while still having fun. As they continue to perform at more and more venues, Coatsworth said that message is also inspiring others in the community.
“It’s so much fun because people will watch us perform and then they’ll come up to us and say, ‘Y’all are great! How do I become a member?’” Coatsworth said. “It shows people that, ‘Hey, I’m 58 and I’m getting thrown up in the air doing stunts. You can still do it at 58.’”
Now, the Stayin’ Alive Crew plans to show off their skills on a larger stage as they prepare to perform as a guest at this year’s Hip Hop International, a competition in Los Angeles that draws in top dancers and teams from across the world.
The team will give the opening performance to get the competition and event started on Friday, April 14, and end the weekend with a closing set on Sunday, April 16.
As the event gets closer and closer, crew leaders said they are excited to show the world what they can do.
To keep up with the Stayin’ Alive Crew, follow the team on Facebook, www.facebook.com/stayinalivecrew, or on Instagram, @stayinalivecrew.