Cumming Arts Center awards local artists for Best in Show and Peoples’ Choice following successful virtual art show

The Cumming Arts Center/Sawnee Association of the Arts awarded two local residents with awards for Best in Show and Peoples’ Choice for Autumn in the City Virtual Art Show. Guadalupe Navarro won Best in Show for his piece “Prayer/Sinner,” and Lauren Miranda won the public vote of Peoples’ Choice for her piece “Polyphemus Moth and Magnolias.”

Kay Money, chairwoman for the Autumn in the City Virtual Art Show presented the awards to Navarro and Miranda in front of the Cumming Arts Center building on Saturday, Nov. 14. Navarro’s piece was crafted with silver, copper and brass, and Miranda’s was done in watercolor and pointillism with Micron pens.

Due to the virtual format of the show, the Cumming Arts Center opened online submissions to members of both the center and the public. The turnout was spectacular though, with 68 local artists submitting 128 different pieces. Winners that were chosen by the Cumming Art Center’s guest judges on Oct. 16, and all of the artists’ pieces can still be found online at sawneeart.org.

The public was allowed to vote for their favorite piece after the preliminary awards were given by guest judges Jim Dunham and Nancy Nowak. Almost every artist received votes due to the high quality of entries made by members and the public this year.

“I have always enjoyed working with my hands and learning new processes,” Navarro said, regarding his work with metal. “My love of art stems from my enjoyment of learning how to use new tools and different art methods and mediums.”

Though Navarro works mostly with metal now, he also has a background in drawing and painting and has also explored working with glass and pottery.

“I seek to constantly learn new things and marry that into my workflow,” Navarro said. “My work currently uses illustrative metalsmithing to show concepts that emphasize my Catholic culture and my Chicano upbringing. I view my work as a cultural portrait.”