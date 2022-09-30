FoCAL Center to debut ‘The Sound of Music’ on its main stage through October

The Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center plans to win the hearts of local audiences with its debut of a classic family musical this October.

In conjunction with the Bellissimo Theatre Company, FoCAL is bringing the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein production “The Sound of Music” to its main stage Oct. 13-23, offering a perfect night out for family and friends.

The inspirational and heartfelt story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a young nun-in-training who serves as governess to the authoritative Captain von Trapp’s seven children, bringing music and joy to the otherwise dark and dreary household.

But as Nazi forces take hold in Austria, Maria and the von Trapp family must make an important decision.

The center’s first community theater production on its main stage will feature familiar musical classics such as “Climb Every Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and many more.

Shows will take place at the FoCAL Center Oct. 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. The center is located behind the Forsyth County Board of Education building at 1150 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.

Tickets for the show are $30 for adults and $25 for students and are on sale now at www.thefocalcenter.com.