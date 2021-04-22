Grab your popcorn, Dawson 400 Cinemas will reopen May 14

Dawson 400 Cinemas off Ga. 400 in Dawson County is set to reopen on May 14, according to a release by Regal Cinemas.

“Select theaters are now open and showing larger-than-life movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat,” the release said. “Additional theaters will be opening in the weeks to follow. We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans.”

The Dawsonville location of the nationwide movie theater chain closed in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and reopened briefly in late August before closing again in early October. Now, the Dawson theater is one of many Regal Cinema locations that will be part of a staggered reopening.

Regal Hollywood Cinemas off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville is also set to reopen on May 14, according to the release.

According to the release by the theater company, new locations will reopen with a slew of safety guidelines, a few each week from now until the middle of May.

Theaters will follow CinemaSafe protocols, which according to the Regal Cinemas website are a set of rules allowing theaters to reopen while keeping the safety of guests and employees in the forefront.