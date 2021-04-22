Grab your popcorn, Dawson 400 Cinemas will reopen May 14

Dawson 400 Cinemas off Ga. 400 in Dawson County is set to reopen on May 14, according to a release by Regal Cinemas.
“Select theaters are now open and showing larger-than-life movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat,” the release said. “Additional theaters will be opening in the weeks to follow. We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans.”
The Dawsonville location of the nationwide movie theater chain closed in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and reopened briefly in late August before closing again in early October. Now, the Dawson theater is one of many Regal Cinema locations that will be part of a staggered reopening.
Regal Hollywood Cinemas off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville is also set to reopen on May 14, according to the release.
According to the release by the theater company, new locations will reopen with a slew of safety guidelines, a few each week from now until the middle of May.
Theaters will follow CinemaSafe protocols, which according to the Regal Cinemas website are a set of rules allowing theaters to reopen while keeping the safety of guests and employees in the forefront.
“CinemaSafe is a program promoting protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theaters,” the website said. “Regal joins in implementing these expert-backed, industry-specific health and safety protocols.”
These protocols will include requiring guests and employees to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking, closing every other register at the ticket and concession counters, closing self-service condiment stands, reducing auditorium capacities to 50 percent, asking groups to sit at least two seats apart and increasing the fresh air intake throughout auditoriums.
Employees will be screened daily, and customers will have the option to purchase both tickets and concession items ahead of time through the Regal app.For more information and a full list of Regal’s reopening protocols, go to https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/theatres-reopening.
