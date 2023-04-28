Here’s when you can see the School Street Playhouse’s first show of the season

Tam’s School Street Playhouse is kicking off its 2023 theatrical season with a familiar British farce sure to leave the audience howling with laughter.
The Sherouse Riley team is bringing “Funny Money” to the stage, with performances starting Friday, April 28 and lasting through May 21. Written by Ray Cooney, the comedy features local talent portraying the story of one mild-mannered CPA’s run-in with a briefcase full of cash.
“It seems that everyone I talk to these days is watching British comedy on the numerous TV channels and streaming services that are now available and I constantly hear people discussing episodes of their favorite British TV show,” Director Lisa Sherouse Riley said. “So, I thought maybe it’s time to bring some British comedy back to the playhouse.”
While Riley acknowledged British and American humor can be different, she said the cast of the production of “Funny Money” does an amazing job of timing each joke perfectly and bringing out laughs even when least expected.
“It’s been so much fun directing this show and the cast have been just wonderful to work with,” Riley said.
Not only does the production have a talented cast and crew, but Riley explained that audiences will not want to miss out on seeing the show’s amazing set designed and built by her husband, G. Scott Riley.
“Even if I am a little biased, my husband truly builds the most amazing sets,” Riley said. “When patrons walk through the theater doors and comment on how wonderful the set looks, I always feel so proud.”
Tickets to the show are $20 to $25, and performances are every Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
This year, Brian Tam, owner of Tam’s Backstage restaurant at the playhouse, said he is now offering a new VIP room to playhouse patrons for a small additional fee where guests can enjoy hor d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages an hour before the start of each performance.
Tickets to the show and the VIP Room can be purchased online at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com or by calling the School Street Playhouse Office at 770-781-9178. The playhouse is located at 101 School Street near the Cumming Square.