Here’s when you can see the School Street Playhouse’s first show of the season

Tam’s School Street Playhouse is kicking off its 2023 theatrical season with a familiar British farce sure to leave the audience howling with laughter.

The Sherouse Riley team is bringing “Funny Money” to the stage, with performances starting Friday, April 28 and lasting through May 21. Written by Ray Cooney, the comedy features local talent portraying the story of one mild-mannered CPA’s run-in with a briefcase full of cash.

“It seems that everyone I talk to these days is watching British comedy on the numerous TV channels and streaming services that are now available and I constantly hear people discussing episodes of their favorite British TV show,” Director Lisa Sherouse Riley said. “So, I thought maybe it’s time to bring some British comedy back to the playhouse.”