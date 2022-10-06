How this Lambert graduate broke into the film industry on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Taylor Bahr was 10 years old when she first watched “Star Wars” with her dad.
She became instantly enamored with the movie as she watched the fantastical world filled with spaceships and lightsabers play out across the screen in their living room, sparking a sudden interest in film that soon turned into her passion.
Bahr remembers telling her dad that one day she would like to make a movie just like it, creating scenes just as captivating and incredible to show to an audience on the big screen.
A decade later, that dream is starting to become a reality.
The Lambert High School graduate recently worked as an intern in the set-decorating department for the Marvel Studio’s film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
“To think the first movie I worked [on] was the latest in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise I love is just incredible,” Bahr said.
But it took a lot of hard work to get herself on a major film set.
After graduating from Lambert in 2018, Bahr went to Georgia State University where she studied film. During her senior year, she decided to take extra classes with the Georgia Film Academy, or GFA, where she knew she could make greater connections to the industry.
GFA is housed within the University System of Georgia and is designed to train the next generation of film and television crews through classes and on-set experience. Bahr said her time with the academy is what truly prepared her for her internship with Marvel Studios.
“I knew Georgia Film Academy offered the best educational path to advance my career and the amazing opportunities that have arisen as a result are fully attributable to the program,” Bahr said.
She took a variety of classes to develop skills in drapery, fabric dyeing, aging and upholstery that prepared her for work in set design more than in any college classroom — an area of the industry she has taken a particular liking to.
“Set designs enhance realism and storylines,” Bahr said. “They establish connections between stories and audiences. Some may think much of a movie is filmed in front of a green screen, but in fact, what you see projected is mostly constructed by crews under direction of very creative set designers.”
For her, working with professional set designers on a film like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was a surreal and eye-opening experience. She had the opportunity to learn first-hand from veteran set designers creating scene-setting visuals fit for the big screen.
“A number of people on set told me I was way ahead of others at this point in my career, which is very exciting,” Bahr said.
After finishing her internship, Bahr has already booked other “day gigs” while plotting out her next steps, hoping to soon become a full-time set designer at studios in Atlanta.
In the meantime, she hopes to help motivate others to follow their own aspirations of finding work in the industry and creating scenes that inspire and excite new audiences in the way “Star Wars” inspired her as a kid.
“If you believe, it can be done,” Bahr said. “I look forward to seeing others in the GFA program realize their own dreams.”