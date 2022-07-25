Local artists make an ‘impression’ at the Forsyth County Courthouse

The Cumming Arts Center and Sawnee Association of the Arts worked with District Attorney Penny Penn to help liven up the Forsyth County Courthouse with impressionist paintings.

The group held a courthouse artists’ reception on Thursday, July 21, inviting participating artists and community members to see the new works displayed in the courthouse’s grand jury room and the victims’ assistance office.

Bonita Salter, current president of the Sawnee Association of the Arts, said the new installation is the fifth rotation inside the courthouse where they have been displaying art since May 2017.

Each rotation challenges artists to create paintings of a different style or theme, and the display is meant not only to show off local talent but also to brighten the walls of the courthouse.

“People who are sitting here waiting, it gives them something to look at,” said Laurie Litke, a participating artist who has been with the SAA for about a year. “It’s probably not the most fun thing to be in the courthouse.”

This is the first time Litke has displayed her art in the courthouse and said she was proud to see her work displayed alongside other talented artists. She displayed a painting of a child standing in a field of sunflowers, titled “Sunflowers Forever.”

Story continues below.