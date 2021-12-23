4 places to get a last-minute gift for Christmas

Christmas is in two days! Need a last-minute gift?
Well, here you go. Visit an escape room, then head to Los Rios for dinner.
Then book a massage or spa treatment at these two awesome local businesses.
Keystone Escape Rooms
Atlanta's Newest Escape Game! You have 60 minutes... Will you be the keystone to your team’s escape?? Visit the website to schedule your adventure today.
Escape From Gameland: You and your friends have arrived for game night, only to find your team transported to GameLand by Mr. Money Bags. Can you and your friends take the Risk to uncover the Clues, Operate as a team, Connect the dots and beat him at his own games? Sixty minutes is on the clock can you Boggle your minds and escape in Time?
The President's Project: While touring The Lincoln Library you and your team stumble across an encrypted message left by President Lincoln himself. Known for his inventive mind, it had long been rumored Lincoln had developed designs for a more efficient rail engine that had yet to be submitted for patent. Decipher his message, follow the clues, find the engine design and rewrite history.
Watson's Revenge: Follow Sherlock's clues and find the real murderer before Scotland Yard knows you are at the murder scene, 221 B Baker Street! Can you and your team find the killer in time and save Watson?
Give the gift of an escape this year. Visit the website to get a gift certificate.
Where: 580 Atlanta Hwy Suite 204 B, Cumming, GA 30040.
Contact: (470) 239-8492, find them online here, or Facebook here, or Instagram @keystoneescape.
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
The perfect gift for your loved ones is right here! Give the Los Rios Gift Card, any amount and they can use it towards their favorite food or Drinks.
Los Rios is a great local Mexican restaurant with a very easy-going atmosphere. Great Mexican meals and margaritas whenever you may want them!
Where: 12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040.
Contact: (678) 456-8892, www.losrioscummingga.com, Find them on Facebook, or Instagram @losriosmexican.
Salt MedSpa of Dawsonville
“We're your place for all things healing. Let us help you look, feel, and breathe your best. We offer Massage Therapy, HydraFacial MD, Facials, Infrared Sauna, and Salt Rooms for Adults and a separate Salt Room for Kids!”
Salt MedSpa offers Halotherapy which is a unique and natural approach for relieving the symptoms of respiratory complaints, dermatological illness and allergies. You can also get a facial or massage.
They are having a once a year sale on Vollara Air & Surface Pro. Hurry in by Christmas Eve to get yours.
Where: 78 Dawson Village Way N #150, Dawsonville, GA 30534.
Contact: (678) 835-7258, saltmedspa.com, find them on Facebook, or on Instagram @saltmedspadawsonville.
Bliss Mama Wellness
They offer massage therapy, spa services and health coaching for women of all ages and stages, specializing in pregnancy, fertility and motherhood.
Get someone you love the gift of massage this year.
Where: 110 Samaritan Dr #202, Cumming, GA 30040.
Contact: (770) 722-2711, www.blissmama.com, find them on Facebook or Instagram @BlissMama.