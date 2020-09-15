By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Chamber turns annual community expo into multi-day virtual event
091520 Together4EXPO

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a month-long virtual event to help connect residents and businesses safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The “Together4FOCO Expo” begins on Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a live virtual event from 4-7 p.m. That kicks off a series of events through Oct. 15 where local families can learn about local businesses and residents can network virtually.

Over a dozen events are planned, from virtual farm tours and storytimes with Warbington Farms, to weekly news segments presented by the Forsyth County News, to morning, lunch, and “cocktail-hour” networking events.

“In a year that has been challenging for all, the Together4FOCO Expo provides a space for us to foster economic recovery, increase our sense of community and celebrate some of the wonderful aspects of Forsyth County," said Laura Stewart, vice president of community engagement with the Chamber.

c The Chamber hosted a variety of programs as the pandemic took hold in Georgia, including webinars to help businesses apply for federal relief funds and interactive promotions to encourage residents to support local restaurants.

Like others across the state and country, the Chamber transitioned to hosting virtual events for members and the community, and it’s doing the same for its annual expo that’s normally held on a single day in person.

Like those in-person expos, this year’s is free to attend. Those interested in participating can learn more at Together4FOCOExpo.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 16:  • 4 – 7 p.m. Expo Launch / Connect Live in the Virtual Expo Booths, Presented by Forsyth County News

Thursday, Sept. 17 • 12 – 12:30 p.m. Noon News Segment, Presented by Forsyth County News

Tuesday, Sept. 22 • 5:30 – 7 p.m. Cocktail Crowd Networking, Presented by Cherry Street Brewing

Thursday, Sept. 24 5-7 p.m. Together4FOCO Bingo, Presented by Eclipse Networks

Tuesday, Sept. 29 • 7:30 – 9 a.m. Early Risers Networking, Presented by Forsyth County News

Wednesday, Sept. 30 • 2 – 6 p.m. Connect Live in the Virtual Expo Booths, Presented by Bryan Properties

Thursday, Oct. 1 • 12 – 12:30 p. Noon News Segment, Presented by Forsyth County News

Thursday, Oct. 1 • 5 -7 p.m. Together4FOCO Bingo, Presented by Eclipse Networks

Friday, Oct. 2 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Farm Tour Friday, Presented by Warbington Farms

Tuesday, Oct. 6 • 5:30 – 7 p.m. Cocktail Crowd Networking, Presented by Cherry Street Brewing

Thursday, Oct. 8 • 12 – 12:30 p.m. Noon News Segment, Presented by Forsyth County News

Friday, Oct. 9 • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Story Time, Presented by Warbington Farms

Tuesday, Oct. 13 • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch Bunch Networking, Presented by Forsyth County News

Wednesday, Oct. 14 • 12 – 4 p.m. Connect Live in the Virtual Expo Booths, Presented by Northeast Georgia Health System

Thursday, Oct. 15 • 5 – 7 p.m. Together4FOCO Bingo, Presented by Eclipse Networks

