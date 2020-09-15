Chamber turns annual community expo into multi-day virtual event

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a month-long virtual event to help connect residents and businesses safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The “Together4FOCO Expo” begins on Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a live virtual event from 4-7 p.m. That kicks off a series of events through Oct. 15 where local families can learn about local businesses and residents can network virtually.

Over a dozen events are planned, from virtual farm tours and storytimes with Warbington Farms, to weekly news segments presented by the Forsyth County News, to morning, lunch, and “cocktail-hour” networking events.

“In a year that has been challenging for all, the Together4FOCO Expo provides a space for us to foster economic recovery, increase our sense of community and celebrate some of the wonderful aspects of Forsyth County," said Laura Stewart, vice president of community engagement with the Chamber.

