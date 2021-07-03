Check out these sights from Cumming's Fourth of July steam engine parade

It was hard to miss the 64th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade as it rumbled through downtown Cumming on Saturday, July 3.
With loud engines blasting steam toward the sky, volunteers and members of local groups throwing candy, attendees lined up for blocks and some cooler-than-usual weather, all involved with this year’s parade seemed to be having a good time celebrating Independence Day.
After the parade, a fun-filled evening will be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds starting at 4 p.m. and will include live music, alcohol, food, vendors, a kid’s zone and contests throughout the evening. Admission and parking are free.
The city’s annual fireworks display from the Cumming Fairgrounds will start at 9: 30 p.m. and can be seen from downtown Cumming and surrounding areas.