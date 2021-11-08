City of Cumming’s Veterans Day ceremony set for Thursday

The city of Cumming will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will take place at the Veterans War Memorial located next to the Cumming Police Department at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The memorial honors soldiers from many of the U.S.’ overseas conflicts, and local veterans come out each year to pay their respects.
This year, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143 will host the event, bringing veterans together from all over Forsyth.
The ceremony will be open to anyone in the community, and parking will be available in the Castleberry Road Parking Deck. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds under the covered arena.
For any updates or more information, visit the City of Cumming’s Facebook or Instagram.