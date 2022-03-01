Cumming City Center chosen as site for fall art fest

The Cumming City Center has partnered with Splash Festivals to bring a new arts festival to the center this fall.
The Cumming Art Fest, a two-day art-lovers extravaganza, is planned for Sept. 17-18.
“We want the Cumming City Center to serve as a place with not only great shopping and dining, but also as a true community center where families can come out and enjoy a range of fun events,” said Jennifer Archer, the City Center's property manager. “And one of those great, family-friendly events will be the Cumming Art Fest.”
Presented through Splash Festivals, which specializes in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals with a focus on unique, fun and often whimsical artwork, the Cumming Art Fest will feature some 100 creative artists’ displays and a creative “Kidz Zone” for youngsters and their families to explore, according to a news release.
Splash Festivals currently produces popular art festivals in several northern metro Atlanta communities, including Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Norcross, Acworth and Brookhaven. Cumming will join Chattanooga, Tenn., as the two new additions to the Splash lineup in 2022.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be producing this new event in the charming and growing City of Cumming,” said Frances Schube, Splash Festivals president. “Cumming is such a friendly town, and the Cumming City Center is a vibrant and exciting project with so many enchanting retail spaces, the outdoor amphitheater, and beautiful walking trials. Who wouldn’t want to hang out here for the Cumming Art Fest?”
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor for the Cumming Art Fest can apply by going to the Splash Festivals website at www.splashfestivals.com and clicking on Cumming Art Fest.
For more information, visit www.cummingcitycenter.com and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram.