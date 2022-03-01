Cumming City Center chosen as site for fall art fest

The Cumming City Center has partnered with Splash Festivals to bring a new arts festival to the center this fall.



The Cumming Art Fest, a two-day art-lovers extravaganza, is planned for Sept. 17-18.

“We want the Cumming City Center to serve as a place with not only great shopping and dining, but also as a true community center where families can come out and enjoy a range of fun events,” said Jennifer Archer, the City Center's property manager. “And one of those great, family-friendly events will be the Cumming Art Fest.”

Presented through Splash Festivals, which specializes in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals with a focus on unique, fun and often whimsical artwork, the Cumming Art Fest will feature some 100 creative artists’ displays and a creative “Kidz Zone” for youngsters and their families to explore, according to a news release.



