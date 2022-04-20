Dahlonega’s Bear on the Square returns to celebrate Appalachian culture

It was just a regular spring morning in 1996 when a mama bear and her two cubs made their way into Dahlonega’s historic downtown square and caused a commotion.



While the mom and one of the cubs escaped into the woods, the remaining cub climbed a sycamore tree to hide. It was hours before the cub finally came down and was delivered unharmed back into the woodlands — at least that’s how the story goes.

The tale of those bears is now the inspiration for the city’s annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival, which celebrates Appalachian culture through live music and storytelling. Lovers of all things bluegrass can visit the downtown square on April 23-24 to join in the fun.

“Take a trip down Appalachian culture and hear the music and culture that basically created country and bluegrass as we know it,” said Sam McDuffie, director of tourism for the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber & Visitors Bureau.

Next to its annual Gold Rush event, Bear on the Square is the city’s largest festival, McDuffie said, drawing up to 50,000 visitors to Dahlonega in a single weekend.

The event’s main stage tent next to Hancock Park will feature concerts all weekend long as bands like 'Crooked Mile,' the 'Foreign Landers,' 'Ugly Cousin and John Grimm' bring head-bobbing, foot-tapping ballads to the square.

Concerts last from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

“The festival really focuses on the old southern storytelling aspect of music,” McDuffie said. “It’s similar to pre-radio where families would just play out on the porch.”



