Five Christmas events happening this weekend in Forsyth and Dawson counties

With Christmas just days away, holiday spirit is in the air and there’s no shortage of fun events in the north Georgia area for families to get out and celebrate. Here are some of the events that will be happening this weekend.

Ugly Christmas sweater party at NoFo Brew Company



On Friday, Dec. 18, NoFo Brew Company in Forsyth County will host its second annual “Ugly Christmas sweater party” from 7-10 p.m. The contest and party will be open to the public, and entry will be free.

There will be games as well as prizes for the ugliest sweater and for the best couple’s combo sweaters. There will also be barbecue from Side Burners on site.

For more information on the ugly Christmas sweater party, visit www.facebook.com/events.

Interactive outdoor Christmas nativity at WildeWood Farm in Forsyth

On Friday, Dec. 18-20 from 6:30 - 8 p.m., WildeWood Farm at 5150 Oak Grove Circle in Cumming will host an interactive outdoor nativity pageant. Attendees will have a choice on whether to join the inn crowd, the shepherds or the watchers for the pageant.

Attendance will be $5 per person if ordered before the event or $10 per person at the door. There will be hot chocolate and light snacks available for purchase, or participants are invited to bring their own. There will be caroling around the fire, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.

For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

Photos with Santa at Launch Trampoline Park

Launch Trampoline Park in Dawson County will be holding a Christmas party complete with Santa photos on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Professional photos with Santa will be $5 and hot chocolate with cookies will be $1. For more information, go to Launch Dawsonville’s Facebook page.

Holiday drive-in movie at Rock Creek Park

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Northside Hospital will sponsor a drive-in movies in the park event at Rock Creek Park. Cars will park in the large parking lot adjacent to the park’s small pavilion and playground, and larger vehicles will be asked to park in the back and to the sides.

The event will feature a showing of the classic Christmas comedy Elf, starring Will Ferrell. Parking will begin at 4:45 p.m., ending at 5:20 p.m. and will be first come first served. The movie will begin around 5:30 p.m., and admission will be free. FM transmitter and speakers will be provided.

Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing with six feet between families, and face masks will be recommended. For more information, click here.



