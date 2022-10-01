Fun at the Fairgrounds Your guide to this year's Cumming Country Fair & Festival

This year’s fair will be held Oct. 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds and will include annual mainstays like the Miss Cumming Fair pageant, daily specials, rides, food and other attractions. Below is your guide to this year's festival.
Operation hours: 4-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.
Fair admission: Ages 10 and under can enter for free: Ages 11 and up $10; Cash and credit cards accepted and ATMs are on-site; no re-entry once inside fairgrounds.
For more information on the fair, go to www.CummingFair.net.
DAILY SPECIALS
Thursday, Oct. 6: Opening Day with free gate admission presented by Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Free gate admission from 10-11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9: Senior Citizens Day: free gate admission for seniors 55 and older all day; 18 and under with school coupon 12:30. to 2 p.m., or bring 10 non-perishable goods benefitting Meals by Grace.
Monday, Oct. 10: Student Night includes free gate admission for 18 and under.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Free gate admission for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Day
Friday, Oct. 13: Pay one price: $25 unlimited rides.
Saturday, Oct. 15: Free gate admission for all ages 10-11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16: Hero’s Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & under) with school coupon, or bring 10 non-perishable goods benefitting Meals by Grace.
Prices are per person
GROUND ACTS
NEW THIS YEAR
One Wheel Wonder
Wesley Williams act features displays of skill and death-defying feats of danger.
Showtimes:
6-8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
2:30, 4, and 8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Puppy Pal Show
Puppy Pals is a family fun show where rescue dogs perform stunts. Kids of all ages will enjoy this show.
Showtimes:
5 and 7 p.m., Monday-Friday;
2, 5, and 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Birdman: World Class Bird Show
Thirty-nine years of experience helps Joe create a unique experience in a portable show. He delivers a mix of spectacular bird stunts coordinated with education-filled storytelling.
Showtimes:
5:30, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;
3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Human Cannonball
David “The Bullet” Smith is heir to the throne of being the world’s most accomplished Human Cannonball. He breaks the world record blasting over Ferris wheels, concert stages and more.
Showtimes:
6 and 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
2, 6, 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Rosaire’s Royal Racers
Rosaire’s Royal Racers is a family-owned and operated company, featuring three different breeds of pigs at each show.
Showtimes:
5, 7 and 9 p.m., Monday-Friday;
1, 3, 5, and 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Arcy Live
Known for his paint splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. Arcy has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large-scale works throughout the world.
Showtimes: All day, every day.
RETURNING THIS YEAR
Magic Man TJ Hill delivers personalized shows filled with comedy. Audience participation is scattered throughout the shows to help make the magic happen.
Showtimes:
5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
1, 4, 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday
Brian Ruth “Master of the Chainsaw”
Brian’s passion for chainsaw carving helps him transform the chainsaw sculpting landscape. Watch as he takes a two-foot log and turns it into a work of art with just a chainsaw.
Chainsaw Auction: 7 p.m., Oct. 15,
Showtimes:
5:30, 7:30, 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
1:30, 3:30, 6, 9:30 p.m., Saturday
2:30, 4:30, 6:30 p.m., Sunday.
RoboCars Entertainment
RoboCars are life-sized transforming robot vehicles. A black Chevy S10 Pickup and a white GMC Denali Pickup. Available for photos daily at the Andean Chevrolet Booth. Roaming the grounds daily.
The Great James H. Drew Exposition
A Carnival Midway featuring over 40 rides and numerous games. All rides require more than one coupon each.
Ride Restrictions Apply.
North Georgia Petting Zoo
The Petting Zoo provides a fun and educational experience for all ages. There are turkeys, goats, cows, rabbits, llamas and more.
Open daily during fair hours.
Native Indian Village
Traditional performances and demonstrations will educate visitors about Native American history and way of life.
All day, Saturdays and Sundays only.
CONCERTS
Sawyer Brown
8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7
Performing since 1981, Sawyer Brown has charted three No.1 country singles with “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.”
Tyler Farr
8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11
Farr has his own No. 1 country hit with 2015’s “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” along with other well-known songs ‘like “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey in My Water.”
Joe Nichols
8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13
Nichols also has several No. 1 songs, including “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Gimmie That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “Yeah.”
House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction
Don’t miss the haunted house at the Cumming Fairgrounds during the Cumming Country Fair & Festival.
The House of Four Scythes will be open every night during the fair Oct. 6-16, and then for two special event weekends after the Cumming Fair is over.
The last two weekends of October will feature the American Cancer Society’s Midway and Festival which will include vendors, food trucks and much more. Last year, the haunted house raised over $40,000 for cancer research.
Hours during the Cumming Fair Oct. 6-16:
7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday
7 p.m. to midnight, Friday & Saturday
6-9 p.m., Sunday
Hours for last two weekends:
7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 21 and 22
7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 28 and 29
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com.
Find House of Four Scythes on Facebook and Instagram @fourscytheshaunt.