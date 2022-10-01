Fun at the Fairgrounds Your guide to this year's Cumming Country Fair & Festival

This year’s fair will be held Oct. 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds and will include annual mainstays like the Miss Cumming Fair pageant, daily specials, rides, food and other attractions. Below is your guide to this year's festival.

Operation hours: 4-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.

Fair admission: Ages 10 and under can enter for free: Ages 11 and up $10; Cash and credit cards accepted and ATMs are on-site; no re-entry once inside fairgrounds.

For more information on the fair, go to www.CummingFair.net.





DAILY SPECIALS

Thursday, Oct. 6: Opening Day with free gate admission presented by Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Free gate admission from 10-11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Senior Citizens Day: free gate admission for seniors 55 and older all day; 18 and under with school coupon 12:30. to 2 p.m., or bring 10 non-perishable goods benefitting Meals by Grace.

Monday, Oct. 10: Student Night includes free gate admission for 18 and under.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Free gate admission for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Day

Friday, Oct. 13: Pay one price: $25 unlimited rides.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Free gate admission for all ages 10-11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Hero’s Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & under) with school coupon, or bring 10 non-perishable goods benefitting Meals by Grace.

Prices are per person