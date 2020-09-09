Here's how you can enjoy your favorite fair foods this fall

Though there will be no Cumming Country Fair & Festival this fall, people will still be able to stop by the fairgrounds to have some of their favorite foods.

On Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18, the Taste of the Fair, a drive-thru fair food event, will be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The event will be open from 4-8 p.m., on Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Taste of the Fair will be open to walk-up and drive-thru customers and will feature fair favorites like fried Oreos, corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, caramel apples and more.

Participants will drive through a one-way route before deciding to do walkup or in-person ordering and parking in the appropriate designated area.



Those doing drive-thru will park in the “In-Car Service” lot and will place orders from a limited menu in their vehicles and can eat in their cars or take food home.

The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Road



Those checking out the event on foot will park at the “Walk-Up Service” lot or across Castleberry Road at the city’s Parking Lot #3 and will order from a full menu.