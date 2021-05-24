‘Just perfect’ — World-famous Yaarab Shrine Circus kicks off at Cumming Fairgrounds

The Yaarab Shriners kicked off their world-famous circus and fair this weekend at the Cumming Fairgrounds, directing the first crowds into the stadium where they were dazzled by jugglers, trapeze artists, daredevils, tiger tamers and more all while enjoying some cotton candy and popcorn.

The outdoor circus and fair also stretches beyond the performances in the stadium, offering more than 40 rides, fair food, merchant booths, a motorcycle show by the famous daredevil Johnny Rockett, a petting zoo, pony rides, pig races and more.

While the fair opened for the first time on Friday, the first circus performance began at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, and they will continue to hold performances through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. During the week, the grounds open at 5 p.m., and then next weekend, they will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, at noon on Sunday and 10 a.m. on Memorial Day.