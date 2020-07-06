Literacy Forsyth to host online summer Scrabble tournament

What: Literacy Forsyth’s WORDS with Forsyth Scrabble Tournament.

When: Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17

What to know: Each summer, Literacy Forsyth hosts a Summer Scrabble Tournament for the community, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played online. The tournament will even involve community leaders, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce President James McCoy. Players can play their own two games of Scrabble either in-person or online and submit their scores by July 17 for a chance to win prizes, fame and bragging rights. The winners will be announced during a Facebook Live with the Forsyth County Public Library.

More info: LiteracyForsyth.org or sign up online