Pinecrest Academy to hold drive-through Christmas event

Pinecrest Academy plans to hold a drive-through event on its campus from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, spreading some Christmas cheer with lights, music and more fun for local families.

Keep Christ in Christmas is a free event for families in the community “meant to prepare hearts for the birth of Jesus,” according to a release from the school. All families have to do is cozy up in their pajamas or most comfortable clothes, grab their favorite warm drink, pile into the car and head to Pinecrest’s campus for some fun festivities.

"We are delighted to share the real meaning of Christmas with our community through Keep Christ in Christmas,” said Beth Howard, Pinecrest Academy Interim Head of School. “The experience begins with the Annunciation scene, during which Mary was approached by Gabriel and gave her 'yes' to God.”

After the Annunciation scene, guests can expect a live nativity in a handcrafted stable with live animals, upbeat Christmas music played by the school’s award-winning band, traditional music by a group of carolers and an exhibit honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Along with the sparkling lights, fun music and celebration, Pinecrest Spokeswoman Vivian Heard said that guests can expect even more wonderful surprises along the drive through the campus.

Depending on traffic, the event should take families five to 20 minutes to drive through.

"The live nativity is pretty special, as one of our teacher's family members handcrafted the wooden stable that will house the live animals,” Howard said. “Many children, parents, and staff from our Pinecrest community will be a part of this Christmas event, and it's our special gift to the community."

According to a release, families will be able to enjoy the entire experience from the comfort of their cars, and all event volunteers will follow COVID-19 protocols to keep guests safe.

Pinecrest Academy’s campus is at 955 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming near Ga. 400, Exit 13.