Plunge into the new year with the 23rd annual Polar Bear Swim

Though many of this year’s events have been canceled, you can still say goodbye to 2020 and plunge into the new year with a dip in a likely frigid Lake Lanier at the 23rd annual Polar Bear Swim.

Hosted by the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club, the event will kick off at noon on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park Beach on 3105 Clarks Bridge Road.

Jim O’Dell, program director for the club, said the event’s name switched from Polar Bear Plunge to Polar Bear Swim this year, because the nature of the event has changed slightly.

Instead of having people gathering close to each other and waiting their turn to jump off a dock, O’Dell said they will run into the lake from the beach, giving ample room to spread out.

“It's just gonna be safer,” he said. “This is the first time that we're running into the water and if everybody likes it, we'll continue doing that.”