Registration for Pre-K Olympics open to local children

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is calling for all 3- to 5-year-olds to participate in the Pre-K Olympics. Children will be able to run, jump and race through multiple different events at Fowler Park and pose for photos on an Olympics podium.

Check-in for the event will start at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 18, and the activities will begin at 2 p.m. For residents of Forsyth County, the fee is $5. For non-residents, the fee to participate is $6. The Pre-K Olympics will be held at Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming.

To learn more about this event or register your own Olympian, visit https://bit.ly/3cnyhVh.



