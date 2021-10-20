Haunted house, Scare Fair and Midway Festival continue through October

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival may be gone, but the fun sure isn't!

Stop by the fairgrounds the next two weekends of October to have a great time and make lasting memories with friends and family.

On Friday, Oct. 22, Relay for Life will be hosting a relay on the midway to honor cancer survivors and caregivers outside the fall haunted house, House of Four Scythes.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, bring your lanterns to join the Lantern Parade, walking from the parking deck on Castleberry Road to the fairgrounds. Show off your cute and cool designs for a good cause. No open flames or candles are allowed.

On Friday, Oct. 29, come dressed with your furry friend in your best costumes and strut your stuff. There is a $5 donation to enter the contest, and all proceeds benefit Bark for Life, part of the American Cancer Society. All contestants will receive a free treat bag upon registration. All pets must be leashed or in carriers, and owners must clean up after them. Contest pet categories include: canine, feline, reptile and exotic.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, celebrate Dia de los Muertos with yummy food, games and activities on the midway.

The midway will be open all four nights from 6-10 p.m. and has free admission.