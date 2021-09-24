Second annual Back the Blue Softball Tournament raises $30,000 for first responders

Teams representing the city of Cumming and Cumming Police Department, Forsyth County government, Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Fire Department and Forsyth County Magistrate Court took part in the second annual Back the Blue Softball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18th at Central Park.
For the second year, honorary Cumming Mayor Charlie Westbrook, 12, threw out the first pitch.
The tournament raised about $30,000 for B.A.D.G.E. of Forsyth, a local program that provides support and assistance to Cumming and Forsyth County first responders during times of need.