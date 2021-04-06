The Taste, Easter egg hunt puts ‘smiles on people’s faces’

The Taste returned to the Cumming Fairgrounds this weekend. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3, and featured local restaurants, live music, kid-friendly activities and an Easter egg hunt comprised of more than 30,000 eggs filled by Highlands Church.
Families from across the county gathered to try samples from restaurants in the county. Each sample was priced between $1 and $4, and guests could try as many as they liked from their favorite dining spots.
The egg hunt was split into three different time slots to accommodate for children of all different ages. Eggs were thrown down the grassy hill at the Fairgrounds and as soon as the nearby firetruck honked its horn, the gates were opened.
Children ran to collect as many eggs as they could, each one filled with candy and little toys.
The attending restaurants were also awarded prizes for being the best in a specific category. The winners this year are as follows:
- Best Presentation: Rio Balsas
- Best Appetizer: Luca Brasi’s for their Italian egg roll
- Best Entrée: Rosati’s for their deep-dish pizza
- Best Dessert: Marie’s Italian Deli for their carrot cake
- Best Tent Decoration: Rio Balsas
Easter weekend and the spring season kicked off to a great start with The Taste at the Fairgrounds.
“It was nice to see kids running around, families together and smiles on people’s faces,” said Tracy Helms, City of Cumming events coordinator. “We continue to get great support from the community, especially with what has transpired over the last year or so.”