The Taste, Easter egg hunt puts ‘smiles on people’s faces’

The Taste returned to the Cumming Fairgrounds this weekend. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3, and featured local restaurants, live music, kid-friendly activities and an Easter egg hunt comprised of more than 30,000 eggs filled by Highlands Church.

Families from across the county gathered to try samples from restaurants in the county. Each sample was priced between $1 and $4, and guests could try as many as they liked from their favorite dining spots.