Upcoming overdose awareness, suicide prevention meetings highlight local mental health concerns

In the coming weeks, a pair of events will highlight two of the most dangerous results of mental health issues, overdose and suicide, at a time when many may already be struggling with their own mental health.

“I think right now if there’s any kind of opening for hope in terms of mental health, I think it’s a more out [in the public] topic lately than it has been in some time, and people are getting more comfortable discussing the challenges they’re going through, which is always a plus in terms of destigmatizing seeking help,” said Brad Hieger, a licensed psychologist with Focus Forward Counseling and Consulting, Inc. In Cumming.

Here’s a look at what is coming up and what Hieger says he has heard from his patients.

Teacup Memorial

On Sunday, August 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Realty4Recovery will hold a Teacup Memorial Service at 2920 Ronald Reagan Boulevard Ste. 109, a memorial service for those who have lost their lives to addiction where candles in teacups are lit in their memory.

Unlike most years, due to social distancing restrictions, this year’s event will not have speakers or refreshments and guests will only be allowed in 10 at a time.

Organizer Jennifer Hodge said there are already plans to light 1,200 candles and more will be available for other victims that have not been recognized, along with 17, 10-foot wide banners and a 30-plus minute video, both made up of pictures of those who have died from an overdose.



“You can’t help but cry,” Hodge said. “You look at these faces, not only through teacups, not only through banners, but it’s just a video that has you in tears when you see the beautiful boys and beautiful girls that are gone.

At the event on Monday, which is also International Overdose Day, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donation of Narcan, a medicine that combats the effects of opioid overdose.

Hodge has been a force in the local overdose awareness movement, even before it affected her personally, when her son, Robbie, died of an overdose at the age of 23 in 2016 after taking a counterfeit Xanax he bought from someone he knew.

Before Robbie’s death, Hodge, a realtor, formed Realty4Recovery, which has undergone a few name changes over the years, a project that connects Realtors with clients looking to sell their homes in exchange for realtors agreeing to donate a percentage of their commission to addiction recovery efforts.

Robbie was also involved in the inaugural Teacup Memorial, where, after he found that everyone he knew well was already represented by a candle, he lit one for Bobbi Kristina Brown, who he occasionally played with when they were kids.

Hodge said other than the annual ceremony, she also sometimes takes the teacups to other events to raise awareness.

At one recent event celebrating realtors in the Atlanta area, Hodge said candles with pictures of overdose victims, their names and their dates of birth and date were placed at the tables.

Hodge said while many did not initially notice the candles, they left a big impression on one realtor, leading to several others to get involved.

“She says, I can’t believe I sat at this table today because this is my best friend’s son,” Hodge said. “She cried, and you know what, the donations came pouring in.”