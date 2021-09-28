Your guide to this year's Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Fall is officially in full effect at the Cumming Fairgrounds. And guess what's back this year? That's right, the fair!

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival will be here from Oct. 7-17. Below is your guide to this year's festival.

Operation hours: 4-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.

Fair admission: Ages 10 and under can enter for free: Ages 11 and up $10; Cash and credit cards accepted, ATMs are on-site; no re-entry once inside fairgrounds.

DAILY SPECIALS

Thursday, Oct. 7: Opening Day, Presented by Northside Hospital Forsyth; pay one price: $20 unlimited rides.

Friday, Oct. 8: Pay One price: $25 unlimited rides.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Free rides: 10-11 a.m.; pay one price: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30 unlimited rides, valid until close.

Sunday, Oct. 10: Senior Citizens Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & under) with School Coupon.

Monday, Oct. 11: Student Night; pay one price: $20 unlimited rides.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pay one price, $20 unlimited rides.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Day; pay one price, $20 unlimited rides.

Friday, Oct. 15: Pay one price: $25 unlimited rides.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Free rides: 10-11 a.m.; Pay one price: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30; unlimited rides, valid until close.

Sunday, Oct. 17: Hero’s Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & Under) with school coupon; Last Blast, pay one price, $30 unlimited rides (per person).

Prices are per person

GROUND ACTS

Wolves of the World







