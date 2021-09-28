Your guide to this year's Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Fall is officially in full effect at the Cumming Fairgrounds. And guess what's back this year? That's right, the fair!
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival will be here from Oct. 7-17. Below is your guide to this year's festival.
Operation hours: 4-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.
Fair admission: Ages 10 and under can enter for free: Ages 11 and up $10; Cash and credit cards accepted, ATMs are on-site; no re-entry once inside fairgrounds.
DAILY SPECIALS
Thursday, Oct. 7: Opening Day, Presented by Northside Hospital Forsyth; pay one price: $20 unlimited rides.
Friday, Oct. 8: Pay One price: $25 unlimited rides.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Free rides: 10-11 a.m.; pay one price: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30 unlimited rides, valid until close.
Sunday, Oct. 10: Senior Citizens Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & under) with School Coupon.
Monday, Oct. 11: Student Night; pay one price: $20 unlimited rides.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pay one price, $20 unlimited rides.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Day; pay one price, $20 unlimited rides.
Friday, Oct. 15: Pay one price: $25 unlimited rides.
Saturday, Oct. 16: Free rides: 10-11 a.m.; Pay one price: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30; unlimited rides, valid until close.
Sunday, Oct. 17: Hero’s Day; Free rides: 12:30-2 p.m., (18 & Under) with school coupon; Last Blast, pay one price, $30 unlimited rides (per person).
Prices are per person
GROUND ACTS
Wolves of the World
The most unique show on the road today, the show presents the mystical enigmatic wolf-a whole pack in fact, performing right before your eyes. The Sandlofer family explains about the history of wolves.
They recount the story of how these rescued wolves are raised in captivity and display the traits of the wolf packs, including the alpha male and female and how they interact.
The show even features a hero wolf, who saved a young girl from drowning, showing the wolves to be intelligent empathetic animals.
Showtimes:
-5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday
-3, 6, & 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show is an action-packed competition filled with laughter and entertainment for the whole family. The show includes log rolling, underhand chopping, standing block chop and so much more.
Showtimes:
-5 & 7 p.m., Monday-Friday
-2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday
Magic Man TJ Hill
Magic Man TJ Hill delivers personalized shows filled with comedy and astonishment taking you on a roller coaster ride of amazement. Audience participation is scattered throughout the shows to help make the magic happen.
Showtimes:
-5:30 & 7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
-1, 4, 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday
The Piccolo Zoppé-Boutique Circus
It is time to discover a re-birth and return to where it started. The Piccolo Zoppé is a theatrical circus production that revisits a time when the family lost everything during the war.
Showtimes:
-6 & 8 p.m., Monday-Friday
-2, 5, 8 p.m., Saturday & Sunday
Brian Ruth 'Master of the Chainsaw'
Brian’s passion for chainsaw carving has helped him do the unthinkable by transforming the chainsaw sculpting landscape. He was built from the ground up to represent chainsaw carvers in a way never done. Watch as he takes a two-foot log and turns it into a work of art with just a chainsaw.
Showtimes:
-5:30, 7:30, 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
-1:30, 3:30, 6, 9:30 p.m., Saturday
-2:30, 4:30, 6:30 p.m., Sunday
Chainsaw Auction: 7 p.m., Oct. 16
RoboCars Entertainment
RoboCars are life-sized transforming robot vehicles. A black Chevy S10 Pickup and a white GMC Denali pickup. Available for photos daily at the Andean Chevrolet booth. Roaming the grounds daily.
Back this year
The Great James H. Drew Exposition is a Carnival Midway featuring over 40 rides and numerous games All rides require more than one coupon each.
The Petting Zoo provides a fun and educational experience for all ages. There are turkeys, goats, cows, rabbits, llamas, and more.
-Open daily during fair hours.
Native Indian Village features traditional performances and demonstrations that will educate visitors about Native American history and way of life.
-All day Saturdays and Sundays only.
CONCERTS DURING THE FAIR
Alter Eagles
8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8
For a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 1,000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today. Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. The Alter Eagles play all of the Eagles classics, as well as songs from the newer albums and solo careers. Desperado, 7 Bridges Road, Heartache Tonight, One of these Nights, and of course Hotel California (which boasts Rolling Stones 8th greatest guitar solo ever) are just a few in their repertoire.
Yellow Brick Road
8 p.m., Tuesday, October 12
There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an Elton John concert the way Gerald Brann and Yellow Brick Road do. Brann not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the international superstar — complete with gap-toothed smile and many of his mannerisms — but recreates Elton John's vocals and playing to a tee.
To capture the essence of the piano man, Brann dresses in replica costumes and wears Elton's trademark outrageous glasses. A trained jazz pianist, Brann has been a lifelong Elton John fan, and his admiration for and love of his music comes shining through as he plays one hit after another with remarkable likeness to the pop music icon. Brann and his talented five-piece band evoke audience participation throughout the entire show — whether singing along to "Rocket Man" and "Your Song," swaying to "Candle in the Wind," or hopping and bopping to "Crocodile Rock."
Josh Turner
8 p.m., Thursday, October 14
MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, while a multi-platinum-selling star himself, is a country music fan first and foremost. He’s even concocted his own version of Mount Rushmore conceived solely of country music legends. Turner’s “Mount Rushmore of Country Music” boasts five faces rather than four — It’s his mountain, after all — Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams.
Check out www.cummingfair.net for more information on ride specials, admission specials, ground acts, concerts, or to buy advanced tickets. Visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cummingfair.