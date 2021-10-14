Actress, animal lover Morgan Fairchild to headline fundraiser for Furkids Animal Rescue

Actress and animal lover Morgan Fairchild headlines this year’s Paws for Cocktails, the annual fall fundraiser for Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters. She also will appear at a separate Furkids fundraiser at Dillard’s North Point Mall.
According to a news release Furkids Animal Rescue operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for rescued dogs. Paws for Cocktails, hosted by Atlanta emcee Kaedy Kiely of 97.1, The River, is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Furkids campus in Cumming. All proceeds from the event will benefit Furkids and its lifesaving mission.
Fairchild, an Emmy and Golden Globe Awards nominee, has a career that spans movies and television. TV fans remember her roles in ‘Friends,’ ‘Mork & Mindy’, ‘Dallas,’ ‘Falcon Crest’ and a number of memorable programs.
Among her wide-ranging movie credits are animal-themed movies such as Wiener Dog Nationals, Wiener Dog Internationals, and All Good Things. Fairchild has been drawn to animals since her childhood in Texas, where her family home included Dachshunds, a toy poodle and a rescued kitten. Her parents gave her the job of caring for the kitten as it grew, which she took seriously and carried out intuitively. As an adult, she rescued animals in trouble, was a foster caregiver for her sister’s dog, matched homeless animals with people who needed them, and adopted cats from rescue shelters.
Paws for Cocktails is one of two Furkids benefit events Fairchild will participate in during her trip to Atlanta. She also will appear at a Timeless Beauty, a special event at Dillard’s in North Point Mall.
The event is designed to be a lively conversation with women leaders and guests about generational beauty, including tips and trends for women of all ages.
Other panelists are Frenchye M. Harris, Founder/CEO The Black Fashion Movement; Joanne Feldman, FOX 5 Broadcast Meteorologist; and Marcelle Leblanc, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
The event is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 in the cosmetics department. Each attendee will receive a $25 Dillard’s gift card to use that evening after event check-in; 10 percent of sales that evening will benefit Furkids.
“I am so excited to be in Georgia supporting Furkids, one of my favorite charities,” Fairchild said. “Currently, I live with five rescue cats, so I love being able to help bring awareness and raise funds for all of our furry friends that need a good home.”
Paws for Cocktails is presented by annual sponsors Fort and Michele Felker, Reeves Consulting, Home Depot Foundation, JLL Halcyon, Crescent Mortgage, VCA, Hollywood Feed, Nerd Motors, Your Wealth Partners, Magellan Planning Group, National Independent Truckers Insurance Company, Merck, Travel Mation, and Kay Giaquinto.
The evening will include open bar, auctions, dinner, and live music. Guests can dine, dance and have fun bidding for a variety of auction items, such as vacation getaways, live experiences, fine wines, jewelry, stocked gift baskets, and gift cards to the best of Atlanta’s restaurants.
Kaedy Kiley will reprise her role as emcee for the evening’s events. Ms. Kiley, a long-time friend of Furkids, has served for many years as emcee for Furkids fundraising events. Paws for Cocktails tickets are $50. All of the proceeds will benefit the Furkids life-saving mission.
“It was such an honor to see how our Furkids staff and volunteers heroically met the challenge to save 4,120 homeless animals last year, even from other countries, and maintained operations during the COVID-19 shutdown and slowdown,” said Samantha Shelton, founder and CEO, Furkids.
“With that backdrop, we look forward to a joyful celebration at the 2021 Paws for Cocktails. I offer my profound thanks to Morgan Fairchild, Kaedy Kiley, our team members, generous supporters and pet-loving friends and neighbors as we look forward to meeting our challenge of raising $50,000 for the evening,” she said. “Achieving this financial goal will be one more step in raising the bar on how many homeless and abandoned animals we can save this year.”
Tickets to the event are $50. More information, including sponsorship opportunities and a link to buy tickets is at furkids.org.