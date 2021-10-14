Actress, animal lover Morgan Fairchild to headline fundraiser for Furkids Animal Rescue

Actress and animal lover Morgan Fairchild headlines this year’s Paws for Cocktails, the annual fall fundraiser for Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters. She also will appear at a separate Furkids fundraiser at Dillard’s North Point Mall.

Actress and animal lover Morgan Fairchild headlines this year’s Paws for Cocktails, the annual fall fundraiser for Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters. According to a news release Furkids Animal Rescue operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for rescued dogs. Paws for Cocktails, hosted by Atlanta emcee Kaedy Kiely of 97.1, The River, is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Furkids campus in Cumming. All proceeds from the event will benefit Furkids and its lifesaving mission.

Fairchild, an Emmy and Golden Globe Awards nominee, has a career that spans movies and television. TV fans remember her roles in ‘Friends,’ ‘Mork & Mindy’, ‘Dallas,’ ‘Falcon Crest’ and a number of memorable programs.

Among her wide-ranging movie credits are animal-themed movies such as Wiener Dog Nationals, Wiener Dog Internationals, and All Good Things. Fairchild has been drawn to animals since her childhood in Texas, where her family home included Dachshunds, a toy poodle and a rescued kitten. Her parents gave her the job of caring for the kitten as it grew, which she took seriously and carried out intuitively. As an adult, she rescued animals in trouble, was a foster caregiver for her sister’s dog, matched homeless animals with people who needed them, and adopted cats from rescue shelters.

Paws for Cocktails is one of two Furkids benefit events Fairchild will participate in during her trip to Atlanta. She also will appear at a Timeless Beauty, a special event at Dillard’s in North Point Mall.

The event is designed to be a lively conversation with women leaders and guests about generational beauty, including tips and trends for women of all ages.

Other panelists are Frenchye M. Harris, Founder/CEO The Black Fashion Movement; Joanne Feldman, FOX 5 Broadcast Meteorologist; and Marcelle Leblanc, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021.

The event is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 in the cosmetics department. Each attendee will receive a $25 Dillard’s gift card to use that evening after event check-in; 10 percent of sales that evening will benefit Furkids.