By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This kindergarten teacher tried out many careers before landing in a classroom
04282024STEFANI JESSE
Stefani Jesse, a kindergarten teacher at Vickery Creek Elementary School, was voted the Forsyth County News’ Teacher of the Month for March. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Stefani Jesse has always loved taking care of kids and immediately started studying education when she first enrolled at Kennesaw State University. But after a couple of years, she thought to herself, “Shouldn’t I be trying out other opportunities?”