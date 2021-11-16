Annual Buck Jones Toy Run this weekend

The annual Buck Jones Toy Run will leave the Cumming Fairgrounds this Sunday, Nov. 21 for the 30th annual charity ride.



Registration for the ride, which was founded by former Cumming Police Chief Buck Jones, who was an avid motorcycle rider, begins at 11:00 a.m. and the riders leave at 1 p.m. sharp. The ride will go from Cumming to Dawsonville, and then on to Dahlonega. Riders are asked to bring three toys or gift cards, one for each stop. The donations will be used to provide Christmas for children in each area.

All types of motorcycles are welcome to ride. Visit their Facebook event for more information.