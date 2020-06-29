Furkids Animal Rescue calls for community help after van is reported stolen

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters called on the community for help yesterday after they announced their van was stolen from their thrift store in Johns Creek last week.

The van was stolen Wednesday, June 24, late at night from the parking lot of the non-profit’s thrift store. Furkids Animal Rescue, which recently located its headquarters to Forsyth County, wrote in a statement that the van was used to deliver donated merchandise to its thrift stores and shelters throughout metro Atlanta.

Now, the organization is calling on those in the community to help and donate toward a fund for a new van as they said their insurance coverage will not fully pay for a new vehicle. Those who have information on the stolen van are encouraged to contact Johns Creek police.

“The loss of this van is a heartbreak for us and a significant blow to our organization,” Founder and CEO Samantha Shelton said in a statement. “It is so upsetting that someone would take a valuable asset from a nonprofit organization that has been serving the community for 18 years.”