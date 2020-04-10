How these locals are making hand-sewn masks for medical workers and the community

David Gilleland, owner of Vector Quilts & Sewing Center, located 515 Sawnee Corners Boulevard, has closed his business in recent weeks due to the virus and instead has been a part of a team that has crafted more than 1,000 masks and already has supplies to make up to 5,000.



“We started having people ask about making masks, and actually one of my class instructors works as a nurse at Northeast Georgia, and they were asking her about making masks, and that got us started helping her,” he said. “As that got out, we were finding more and more people that were needing masks, so we started organizing that with people sewing, ordering in fabrics and getting kits cut.”

Along with using resources from his store, Gilleland runs a Facebook group, Sewing Masks for Forsyth County & NE Georgia, where he and others in the quilting community offer their services. The group has about 70 members.

“We've got three or four cutting and doing the kits, then I don't even know how many, we've got 15-20 sewing, at least, if not more,” Gilleland said.

With the store closed due to the outbreak, Gilleland puts two bins outside the location each day, one for members to pick up kits, which they sew at home, and another for them to drop off the completed masks.

“Everybody’s getting really creative," Gilleland said.

Valente is a design and drapery professional and a member of Mask America, a national group, who first came across the need a few weeks ago watching a webinar of a nurse from Boston, who spoke about the mask shortage she and other health care workers were facing.



“There were maybe 100 people on the first call, and gradually, we started making masks, and it's been really a grassroots organization that has been geared toward helping the first responders and medical community around the United States,” she said. “As we've made ourselves known, now healthcare professionals, nurses are reaching out, some of them desperate because they don't have the masks that they need.”

Mask America has now distributed more than 45,000 masks nationwide.

“Really, it doesn't matter how much each person does, and we try to stress that because some people are saying, 'I feel bad. I only made 10.' Every single mask counts,” Valente said. “Every single person we can help, it's so important.”

While masks can be made of many materials, quilting fabric, light-weight cotton and cotton lining with elastic or bias tape to secure them and an open pouch for a filter.

“There's different sizes and different patterns, and a number of people have come up with their solution, but typically a piece of fabric cut six inches by nine inches... I'm doing a little bit larger because, for men, the smaller ones don't seem to fit as well,” Valente said.