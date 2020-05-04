Relay for Life Forsyth County turned its annual event into a virtual one, in photos

Relay for Life Forsyth County’s annual event was supposed to take place Friday, March 1, before the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it’s now scheduled for Oct. 23.
But the group still wanted to use the day to recognize those impacted by cancer. So, in a spur-of-the-moment effort, the group organized a virtual luminary walk.
With permission from officials with the city of Cumming, volunteers set up luminaries around City Hall at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast a “walk” on Facebook for about 30 minutes.
“It gives us an opportunity to let people know we’re still here,” said Rena Pendley, with the American Cancer Society.