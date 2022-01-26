‘Serving our community:’ University of North Georgia students offering free tax preparation

Undergraduate and graduate students in accounting and finance majors at the University of North Georgia are offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program sponsored by the IRS.



The VITA program allows accounting and finance students to gain work experience as they provide community members free income tax preparation. According to a press release, the service is available by appointment from 5-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 to March 1.

Under the guidance of Lisa Nash, a certified public accountant and lecturer of accounting in the Mike Cottrell College of Business, students prepare tax forms with schedules A, B, C-EZ or D and Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit, Education Credits and Dependent Care tax credits as part of the VITA program. VITA offers free tax services to people who generally make $57,000 or less.

“The IRS-sponsored program offers UNG students a wonderful hands-on experience serving our community,” said Dr. Ellen Best, department head of accounting and law. “The students gain many new skills while taking part in the VITA program, which includes growing their technical skills through preparing tax returns, learning how to interact with clients, and being able to receive feedback on reviewed work.”



