Troncalli Subaru continues to support Jesse’s House

Jesse’s House is a home for adolescent girls in need of a safe, supportive environment. Since 1998 the organization has served over 1,077 youth from Georgia who were removed from conditions of abuse to secure their safety and well-being.
Since partnering with Troncalli Subaru in 2015, Jesse’s House has received a total of $180,239.66. During these seven years, 312 girls were removed from abuse and placed in the safety and care of Jesse’s House, according to a news release.
In addition to providing the safety and security of a home, they were supervised 24/7, 365 days a year by employees trained in providing a therapeutic environment. Their medical, dental, psychological, and educational needs are assessed and addressed in order to ensure their well-being and help heal from past trauma. They are given life skills training, participate in enrichment activities and have lots of opportunities for fun.
Officials with Jesse’s House say without the support of Troncalli Subaru through the years, the organization would have to turn away girls who need the safety in the shelter. A current resident said,
“If it weren’t for Jesse’s House I don’t think I would still be alive,” said a current resident of Jesse’s House.