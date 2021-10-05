By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Upcoming golf tournament to support Special Olympics, Family Haven
Golf
Robert Ruggiero, Unsplash

Tee off for charity with a game of golf, lunch and awards dinner. A live auction and chance to win a car will also be up for grabs. 

What: Annual Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Church of the Good Shepherd and Knights of Columbus, Council #13161.

When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Monday, Oct. 18;

Where: Crystal Falls Golf Club, 417 Crystal Falls Fairway, Dawsonville, GA 30534;

Price: $125 per player. Includes green fees, cart and beverages.

Partial proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Forsyth County and Family Haven. 

To register, complete a registration form and email it to Mark Meade, mark_meade@bellsouth.net. 