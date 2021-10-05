Upcoming golf tournament to support Special Olympics, Family Haven

Tee off for charity with a game of golf, lunch and awards dinner. A live auction and chance to win a car will also be up for grabs.
What: Annual Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Church of the Good Shepherd and Knights of Columbus, Council #13161.
When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Monday, Oct. 18;
Where: Crystal Falls Golf Club, 417 Crystal Falls Fairway, Dawsonville, GA 30534;
Price: $125 per player. Includes green fees, cart and beverages.
Partial proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Forsyth County and Family Haven.
To register, complete a registration form and email it to Mark Meade, mark_meade@bellsouth.net.