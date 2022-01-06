‘We’re really excited:’ Greek Orthodox Church breaks ground on new project

Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church broke ground on a project for a new hall in the facility on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Members of the church gathered around his Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, Metropolis of Atlanta, as he held a service for the prosperity of the new facility.
Plans include a Byzantine-style church building and school that will operate to serve the community and parishioners.
The new facility will also host homeless families through the Family Promise of Forsyth County program, offer an expanded premise for church services, provide a commercial kitchen for events and increase the capacity for seating at all services and functions.
The site plan for the project shows a 20-year planned buildout starting with a multipurpose fellowship hall.
According to John Donkar, who has been working on the project, after finalizing fundraising and “[going] through the necessary county processes, building and site work will begin.”
“We’re really excited about this [project],” said Laura Kefalas, a member of the church. “To be able to serve the community on a bigger scale is going to be amazing.”
Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church is at 3074 Bethelview Road in Cumming.
Visit www.fpforsyth.org for more information.