‘We’re really excited:’ Greek Orthodox Church breaks ground on new project

Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church broke ground on a project for a new hall in the facility on Sunday, Jan. 2.



Members of the church gathered around his Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, Metropolis of Atlanta, as he held a service for the prosperity of the new facility.

Plans include a Byzantine-style church building and school that will operate to serve the community and parishioners.

The new facility will also host homeless families through the Family Promise of Forsyth County program, offer an expanded premise for church services, provide a commercial kitchen for events and increase the capacity for seating at all services and functions.



