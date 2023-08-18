By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth restaurant opening new location in Gainesville
08172023VENDETTIS GAINESVILLE
Luis Mendoza visits a space that will soon be his and wife Cindy's newest restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Gainesville. Vendetti's Pizza, Pasta & Grill will open in the restaurant space at NoFo Gainesville which recently opened along the Midland Greenway. The location is the second for the Cumming-based restaurant focusing on Italian-American cuisine. - photo by Scott Rogers
This Thanksgiving, fans of Italian-American cuisine may be giving thanks for Gainesville’s new spot for homemade marinara and melted mozzarella.