Forsyth restaurant opening new location in Gainesville Luis Mendoza visits a space that will soon be his and wife Cindy's newest restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Gainesville. Vendetti's Pizza, Pasta & Grill will open in the restaurant space at NoFo Gainesville which recently opened along the Midland Greenway. The location is the second for the Cumming-based restaurant focusing on Italian-American cuisine. - photo by Scott Rogers This Thanksgiving, fans of Italian-American cuisine may be giving thanks for Gainesville’s new spot for homemade marinara and melted mozzarella.