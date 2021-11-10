By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Butcher & Brew, Golden Corral, Vendetti’s and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Oct. 20-Nov. 10, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Arby’s #1850 at Tri-County Plaza 

403 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

November 9, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Arby’s #6812 at John’s Creek 

3595 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024

November 3, 2021

Score: 84, Grade: B

 

Asian House 

1678 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 4, 2021

Score: 90, Grade: A

 

Barnes & Noble Booksellers #2330 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 252, Bldg. 200 Cumming, GA 30041

October 22, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Besties Empanadas & Belgian Waffles 

5238 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 27, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Butcher & Brew 

1400 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 23, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Cheeky 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 122 Cumming, GA 30041

October 29, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Cherry Street Halcyon Holding, LLC

DBA Cherry Street Brewpub @ Halcyon 

6640 Town Sq., Bldg #500 Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 20, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

October 20, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

City Barbeque 

4210 John’s Creek Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

October 25, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Coal Mountain Elementary School 

3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

November 2, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Comfort Suites

905 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 8, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Cornerstone School Bldg. C 

4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 1, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Cornerstone Schools, Building B 

4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 1, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Culver’s Of John’s Creek 

3135 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

November 1, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Dragon Buffet 

655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 609, Cumming, GA 30040

November 9, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

Dunkin Donuts 

7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

November 1, 2021

Score: 94, Grade: A

 

Firehouse Subs

905 Market Place Blvd., Ste B Cumming, GA 30041

October 26, 2021

Score: 90, Grade: A

 

Forsyth Pie

LLC DBA Your Pie Cumming 

655 Atlanta Rd., 606 & 607 Cumming, GA 30041

November 2, 2021

Score: 99, Grade: A

 

Golden Corral Restaurant 

2025 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

October 26, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Golden Palace 

2300 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 3, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

Skylark Adult Day Center 

4265 Johns Creek Pkwy. Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024

October 22, 2021

Score: 78, Grade: C

 

Haw Creek Elementary School 

2555 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 8, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cumming

870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

October 26, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

 

Home 2 Suites

3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 20, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

 

International House of Pancakes 

920 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 25, 2021

Score: 82, Grade: B

 

Jasoda Investment Inc.

DBA Your Pie 

2609 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041

November 10, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Jaz Chinese Cuisine 

270 Saint Claire Dr., Ste 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004

October 26, 2021

Score: 94, Grade: A

 

Jimmy John’s 

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 Cumming, GA 30041

October 29, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Jimmy John’s 

3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 703 Suwanee, GA 30024

October 25, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Lakeside Middle School 

2565 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 8, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Longhorn Steakhouse #5106 

925 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 4, 2021

Score: 99, Grade: A

 

Matt Elementary 

7455 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 8, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

McDonald’s 

5350 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

November 3, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

McDonald’s at Keith Bridge 

2815 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 3, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Moe’s Southwest Grill

5620 Commerce Blvd., Ste. K Alpharetta, GA 30004

November 2, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

Moto Asian Cuisine 

655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101 Cumming, GA 30040

October 20, 2021

Score: 99, Grade: A

 

North Forsyth Middle School 

3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

November 2, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

O’Charley’s 

920 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 4, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Panda Express 

905 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 25, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Papa John’s Pizza 

1595 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 1, 2021

Score: 81, Grade: B

 

Pita Mediterranean Street Food 

2340 Atlanta Hwy., Ste T-6 Cumming, GA 30040

November 5, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Pizza Hut #4804 

3245 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite F, Suwanee, GA 30024

November 5, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Popeyes 

985 Market Place, Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 26, 2021

Score: 94, Grade: A

 

Restore Franchise Group, LLC

DBA Johnny’s New York Pizza 

3490 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste D3 Cumming, GA 30041

November 2, 2021

Score: 99, Grade: A

 

Rooster's Cafe

216 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

October 21, 2021

Score: 89, Grade: B

 

Scoopjoy Ice Creamery 

2780 W Village Dr., Ste C Suwanee, GA 30024

October 26, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Silver City Elementary 

6200 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

October 25, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Springhill Suites By Marriott

2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

October 22, 2021

Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)

 

Steak N Shake

2611 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, GA 30024

November 4, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Subway 

2300 Bethelview Road, Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040

October 29, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

Subway 

1465 Peachtree Parkway, Ste B101 Cumming, GA 30041

November 5, 2021

Score: 92, Grade: A

 

Subway 

2395 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 10, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

Subway

5160 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

November 9, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Subway

1525 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005

November 8, 2021

Score: 89, Grade: B

 

Summits Wayside Tavern 

525 Lake Center Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040

October 21, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen 

5430 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 103 Alpharetta, GA 30005

November 2, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

Zen Fuji 

5192 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 27, 2021

Score: 74, Grade: C

 

Target #2056 Food Court 

2625 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

October 22, 2021

Score: 95, Grade: A

 

Zaxby’s 

520 Sawnee Corners Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

October 19, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

The Chateau Wine & Cigar Bar 

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste. H Suwanee, GA 30024

October 22, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

The Bagel Hole 

1810 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 108 Cumming, GA 30041

November 5, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Tropical Smoothie Cafe 

5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040

October 29, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Vendetti’s 

5456 Bethelview Rd., Ste 109 Cumming, GA 30040

November 8, 2021

Score: 87, Grade: B

 

Village Italian 

5772 N. Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040

October 21, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Wendy’s #11602 

520 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 8, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Whitlow Elementary School 

3655 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 5, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Wild Wing Cafe 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 242 Cumming, GA 30041

November 1, 2021

Score: 99, Grade: A

 

Windward Tavern 

5206 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 9, 2021

Score: 92, Grade: A

 

 