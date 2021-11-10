Kitchen Inspections: Butcher & Brew, Golden Corral, Vendetti’s and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Oct. 20-Nov. 10, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Arby’s #1850 at Tri-County Plaza
403 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
November 9, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s #6812 at John’s Creek
3595 Peachtree Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
November 3, 2021
Score: 84, Grade: B
Asian House
1678 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 4, 2021
Score: 90, Grade: A
Barnes & Noble Booksellers #2330
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 252, Bldg. 200 Cumming, GA 30041
October 22, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Besties Empanadas & Belgian Waffles
5238 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 27, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Butcher & Brew
1400 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cheeky
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 122 Cumming, GA 30041
October 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Halcyon Holding, LLC
DBA Cherry Street Brewpub @ Halcyon
6640 Town Sq., Bldg #500 Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
October 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
City Barbeque
4210 John’s Creek Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
October 25, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Coal Mountain Elementary School
3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
November 2, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Comfort Suites
905 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cornerstone School Bldg. C
4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cornerstone Schools, Building B
4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Culver’s Of John’s Creek
3135 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
November 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Dragon Buffet
655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 609, Cumming, GA 30040
November 9, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
November 1, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs
905 Market Place Blvd., Ste B Cumming, GA 30041
October 26, 2021
Score: 90, Grade: A
Forsyth Pie
LLC DBA Your Pie Cumming
655 Atlanta Rd., 606 & 607 Cumming, GA 30041
November 2, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Golden Corral Restaurant
2025 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
October 26, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Golden Palace
2300 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 3, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Skylark Adult Day Center
4265 Johns Creek Pkwy. Ste B Suwanee, GA 30024
October 22, 2021
Score: 78, Grade: C
Haw Creek Elementary School
2555 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cumming
870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
October 26, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Home 2 Suites
3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
International House of Pancakes
920 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 25, 2021
Score: 82, Grade: B
Jasoda Investment Inc.
DBA Your Pie
2609 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041
November 10, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Jaz Chinese Cuisine
270 Saint Claire Dr., Ste 101 Alpharetta, GA 30004
October 26, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 Cumming, GA 30041
October 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s
3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 703 Suwanee, GA 30024
October 25, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Lakeside Middle School
2565 Echols Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Longhorn Steakhouse #5106
925 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 4, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Matt Elementary
7455 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s
5350 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
November 3, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
McDonald’s at Keith Bridge
2815 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 3, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Moe’s Southwest Grill
5620 Commerce Blvd., Ste. K Alpharetta, GA 30004
November 2, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Moto Asian Cuisine
655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101 Cumming, GA 30040
October 20, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
North Forsyth Middle School
3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
November 2, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
O’Charley’s
920 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 4, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Panda Express
905 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 25, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza
1595 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 1, 2021
Score: 81, Grade: B
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
2340 Atlanta Hwy., Ste T-6 Cumming, GA 30040
November 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut #4804
3245 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite F, Suwanee, GA 30024
November 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Popeyes
985 Market Place, Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 26, 2021
Score: 94, Grade: A
Restore Franchise Group, LLC
DBA Johnny’s New York Pizza
3490 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste D3 Cumming, GA 30041
November 2, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Rooster's Cafe
216 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
October 21, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Scoopjoy Ice Creamery
2780 W Village Dr., Ste C Suwanee, GA 30024
October 26, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Silver City Elementary
6200 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
October 25, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Springhill Suites By Marriott
2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
October 22, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
Steak N Shake
2611 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, GA 30024
November 4, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Subway
2300 Bethelview Road, Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040
October 29, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway
1465 Peachtree Parkway, Ste B101 Cumming, GA 30041
November 5, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Subway
2395 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 10, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Subway
5160 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
November 9, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Subway
1525 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005
November 8, 2021
Score: 89, Grade: B
Summits Wayside Tavern
525 Lake Center Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040
October 21, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen
5430 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 103 Alpharetta, GA 30005
November 2, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Zen Fuji
5192 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 27, 2021
Score: 74, Grade: C
Target #2056 Food Court
2625 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
October 22, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
520 Sawnee Corners Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
October 19, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
The Chateau Wine & Cigar Bar
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Ste. H Suwanee, GA 30024
October 22, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Bagel Hole
1810 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 108 Cumming, GA 30041
November 5, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040
October 29, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Vendetti’s
5456 Bethelview Rd., Ste 109 Cumming, GA 30040
November 8, 2021
Score: 87, Grade: B
Village Italian
5772 N. Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040
October 21, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s #11602
520 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Whitlow Elementary School
3655 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 5, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Wild Wing Cafe
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 242 Cumming, GA 30041
November 1, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Windward Tavern
5206 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 9, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A