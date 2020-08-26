Lake Burrito restaurant finds its new normal after outpouring from community

Nearly three months later, Lake Burrito’s outlook is better, Paris said. Business was especially strong for a month after Hartsock’s video, and the restaurant was able to bring its staff back from furlough, add back menu items and cover expenses like rent and utilities.



“Hopefully that was a one-time thing,” Paris said, “and we’ll never experience that again.”

Paris and his sisters came into 2020 ready to take Lake Burrito to the next level. It had been four years since Paris returned from studying cooking and working in fine dining in New York to help revive the family restaurant with his sisters. With a new name and a dedication to healthy, locally-sourced ingredients, Lake Burrito had built up a strong team of experienced employees and a devoted following in the North Forsyth community. It felt like the right time to take a risk.

The siblings went far and wide to find the perfect spot to open a second location and landed on the Marietta Square Market food hall.

“We were just ready,” Paris said. “Everyone was excited. We thought this was our year.”

They were about to sign the lease when the pandemic began to take hold in Georgia.

“Way too risky,” Paris said.

Instead, Lake Burrito was almost crushed by the pandemic.

The siblings closed the restaurant for three weeks, and when it reopened it was limited to curbside service because of its tiny dining area.

Meat prices soared as COVID-19 cases at production plants across the U.S. threatened the country’s supply chain.

To survive, Lake Burrito cut hours, cut staff, and cut menu items.

“It sounds sad, right?” Paris said at the time.